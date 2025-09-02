Derbyshire Police were called to reports that a Ford Kuga had collided with a building in Dronfield – with the crash taking place at 1.20pm yesterday (Monday, September 1).

A force spokesperson said: “The driver of the Ford, a woman in her 80s, has been taken to hospital to be checked over.”

The car crashed into the building that is home to Life – Dronfield, with the charity confirming that part of their premises had been “severely structurally compromised” following the collision.

In a post on the charity’s Facebook page, a spokesperson said: “We'd like to thank those in our community for the offers of support and encouragement we have received in the past 24 hours. As we're sure you can imagine, it has and is a very stressful time for our team.

“The front bay window is severely structurally compromised and although it has been shored up, it remains a major hazard to pedestrians and road users.

“We are extremely sorry for the inconvenience this is causing, but our landlord is working tirelessly with the building insurers, Highways Derbyshire, heritage architects and structural engineers to get the building made safe and to be able to open the road and footpaths in front of it again.

“For those asking about financially supporting us, we expect to be fully covered under the insurance policy. However, if you wish to financially contribute to our building work, we have placed a link to our bank details here.

”Thank you for your continued support and we are so sorry for any inconvenience which is being caused. We are working as hard as we can to get this solved.”

1 . Dronfield crash These photos show a car that crashed into a building in Dronfield. Photo: Tracey Weaver Photo Sales

2 . Dronfield crash The collision occurred yesterday afternoon (Monday, September 1). Photo: Tracey Weaver Photo Sales