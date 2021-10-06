Petrol prices in Chesterfield, from cheapest to most expensive
There’s been much confusion related to fuel prices recently, due to the current “crisis”.
Though the panic concerning fuel has already seemingly reached its apex, there’s still plenty of people out there who aren’t sure where to get their fuel from, as well as how much it may cost.
If you’re still wondering, or concerned, here’s a list of every petrol station in Chesterfield with their prices disclosed on the petrol prices website. The stations have been ordered from cheapest to most expensive.
- Tesco Clay Cross Extra – 129.9p
- Co-op North Wingfield – 130.9p
- Sainsbury’s Chesterfield – 132.9p
- Morrisons Chesterfield – 134.9p
- Morrisons Staveley – 134.9p
- Jet Chesterfield – 135.9p
- Texaco Chesterfield – 135.9p
- Esso Sheffield Road – 136.9p
- Esso Newbold Road – 136.9p
- Spar Chesterfield – 137.9p
- Esso A617 – 140.9p
- Esso Derby Road – 141.9p
- M1 Markham Vale (Shell) – 158.9p