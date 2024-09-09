Person taken to hospital - after Derbyshire drivers faced 50-minute delays following multiple collisions

Police have confirmed a person was taken to hospital following multiple collisions on the A38 southbound in Derbyshire this morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Traffic monitoring website Inrix reported that one lane was closed on A38 Southbound between A610 (Ripley) and B6179 Derby Road (Holbrook) this morning (September 9) due to three accidents.

Congestion built up in the area following the accidents and National Highways warned drivers of 50-minute delays around 9am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derbyshire police have now confirmed that two collisions were reported to officers at A38 southbound today.

One lane is closed on A38 Southbound between A610 (Ripley) and B6179 Derby Road (Holbrook).

Police were first called to reports of a collision involving a Kia Sportage, a Peugeot Partner and a Volkswagen Touran on the A38 southbound slip road to the B6179 just before 7.40 am.

One person has been taken to hospital following the accident but the extent of their injuries is not yet known.

Officers were called to reports of a collision on the A38 southbound slip road to the B6179 again just after 8 am. The collision involved a Vauxhall Corsa, a Kia Picanto and a Nissan Micra. Police have confirmed that no one was injured.