Pedestrian injured after collision with Yamaha motorcycle near Chesterfield

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage from the time of the collision.

Officers were called to report a collision between a Yamaha XT 125 motorcycle and a pedestrian in Station New Road, Old Tupton just before 7.45 pm on Friday, September 6.

The pedestrian, a man in his thirties, attended hospital as a precaution, but his injuries are not thought to be serious.

Officers have now issued an appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, particularly those with dash cam or private CCTV footage, to contact Derbyshire police with reference 24*533718 on any of the methods below.

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.