Police in a Derbyshire town were called to the scene of two crashes in under an hour – with one collision leaving a pedestrian with serious injuries after being hit by a van.

Derbyshire Police were called to the first incident in Belper just before 3.00pm on Friday, October 18. The collision occurred in Cheapside, close to Kedleston Close, just off the Morrisons roundabout.

A force spokesperson said: “This incident involved a collision between a Vauxhall Vivaro van and a pedestrian, a man in his 30s.

“The man was taken to hospital with what are believed to be serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Police attended two collisions in just over half an hour.

“Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the incident – no arrests have been made.

“Shortly after, at 3.36pm, another call was received that a collision had taken at the junction of Becksitch Lane and the A6 Derby Road.

“That collision involved a Vauxhall Corsa and a Ford Fiesta. The driver of the Ford Fiesta, a man in his 50s, suffered what are understood to be minor physical injuries. Both vehicles were recovered from the scene due to damage sustained.”