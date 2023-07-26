Peak Sightseer: 20 pictures from our tour of Chatsworth House, Bakewell, Baslow and the Peak District

The Peak Sightseer is a bus run by Stagecoach throughout the summer holidays, allowing you to hop on and hop off and tour the wonderful Peak District.

The bus tour offers a delightful journey through the picturesque landscapes of the Peak District. Operating daily, it provides two morning departures from Chesterfield and two return journeys in the evening.

The first bus departs from Chesterfield Train Station at 9:10am, while the last bus back to Chesterfield leaves from Chatsworth House at 6:20pm. For those starting their tour from Chatsworth House, the first departure is at 9:50am, with the final full loop departing at 5:20pm.

Passengers can expect a convenient frequency, as the Peak Sightseer runs every 30 minutes. This schedule is available daily until September 30, after which it will operate on weekends only from October 1 until December 24.

During the journey, the bus makes stops at several captivating locations, including Chatsworth House, Baslow, Calver, Hassop Station, Bakewell, Ashford in the Water, and Pilsley before restarting the loop, allowing travellers to explore the area's breathtaking beauty at their own pace.

Find out more information at: https://www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/yorkshire/peak-sightseer

Tickets cost £6 for adults and £4 for children, and you can hop on and off throughout the day.

