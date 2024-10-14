Peak District rail reinstatement work on track despite breakaway campaign

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A company campaigning to reinstate the direct train link from Derby to Manchester says its ambitions are still on track following the recent departure of the chief executive to set up a rival vehicle.

As previously reported, Stephen Chaytow recently left the Manchester and East Midlands Rail Action Partnership (MEMRAP) to set up the splinter Campaign for the Peak Line.

Having lost one of the project’s most visible champions, questions lingered about MEMRAP’s future direction but the remaining team say it is still ‘full steam ahead’ behind the scenes.

Reflecting on the response to public events across Derbyshire over the last two years, Martyn Guiver, operations director for the Peaks and Dales Line campaign, said: “The feedback from those attending presentations was overwhelmingly clear.

Proponents of the Peaks and Dales line want to reinstate a historic route along what is now the Monsal Trail. (Photo: Jon Cooper)

“Most people we spoke to had heard of the reinstatement proposal but were keen to understand more specific details such as proposed timetables, what benefits there would be for the communities, and the sustainability improvements.

“This is why we are focusing on our feasibility study outputs. For example, it is easy to take a guess that the line might need a service of two or three trains per hour, but it means nothing until we as a team can show that this is the right frequency based upon evidenced study outcomes.”

The feasibility study is the first stage of any reinstatement scheme, evaluating costs and benefits to make a positive business case.

If that can convince the Department for Transport, then the proposals move on to a secondary ‘strategic outline business case’ process.

Martyn said: “Considering that 20million people live within an hour of the Peak District National Park – and over 90 per cent of the 13.25m annual visitors arrive by car – it was critical for us to develop an innovative and comprehensive plan to reach as many of them as possible so we can share the feasibility study information which communities and stakeholders have sought.

“That is why as a team we are developing new initiatives to be launched later this year.”

According to MEMRAP they have already drawn up a 200-page document setting out operational requirements for the route, including options for track layouts and station designs currently being assessed by engineers.

The business has also partnered with researchers from the University of Nottingham to assess the economic, social inclusion and sustainability benefits of various options outlined in that document.

Martyn believes that no mainline railway reinstatement proposal has ever reached such an advanced stage of detail without formal funding.

He said: “This is a fantastic achievement by the team. We have only been able to progress this far thanks to our members and existing supporters, and we do have potential investment interest too, so we are working hard to grow our membership and to finalise the feasibility study we need in order to secure the remaining development funding.

“We recognise that it is only the outputs from the feasibility study that will convince stakeholders that we have a viable proposal. They must be able to see the specific benefits the reinstatement delivers and have confidence in the numbers – the costs and the revenues.

“We are enormously grateful to our entire team and all our supporters who give their time freely; and to our wider membership team, who trust us to deliver and provide the necessary funding for us to achieve the fantastic progress with the feasibility study.”

For more information on MEMRAP and how to get involved visit www.peaksanddalesline.co.uk.

