Police are appealing to drivers after vehicles were found parked on pavements and zig zag road markings in the Wingerworth area.

Officers from Wingerworth and Rural Police Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) attend local schools yesterday (Monday, May 19) to ensure traffic enforcements were being adhered to.

Police found that some vehicles were parked on zig zag road markings or pavements – leading to road safety concerns.

Officers, who said that illegal parking was an issue around other Derbyshire towns and villages, have now launched an appeal to drivers.

A spokesperson for Wingerworth and Rural Police SNT said: “Unfortunately, it has been raised that not everybody is adhering to these laws. This is a reminder that parking on zig zag road markings is an offence.

"These laws are there to ensure safety of children and pedestrians. Do not put them at risk of harm or danger.

“You may have seen officers in Ashover recently, engaging with parents picking up their children from school and also in “Holymoorside, trying to ensure a safe passage for everyone which means not parking opposite junctions or blocking drop kerbs.

“Please take note, positive action will be taken with any vehicle spotted breaking these laws. Tickets and fines will be issued and vehicles will also be seized by officers if causing an obstruction, or in a dangerous position.

"Pavements are for pedestrians – not parked vehicles! We will continue to monitor all our schools up to the end of term and in to the new. Let’s keep everyone safe. Your help in this matter is much appreciated.”