Passengers warned as no EMR trains will run in Chesterfield, Belper, Buxton, Alfreton, Derby, Dronfield, Edale, Glossop, Illkeston, Hadfield and Matlock due to strike action tomorrow
No East Midlands Railway services will run tomorrow and there will be no bus replacements.
East Midlands Railway (EMR) will not operate any services tomorrow, on Saturday November 26. This is due to industrial action taken by members of the ASLEF union.
ASLEF represents train drivers and therefore EMR will be unable to operate any trains on Saturday. Strike action will also affect services across the country.
Customers who have purchased an Advance, Off-Peak, or Super-off-Peak ticket for the 26 November, may travel on the day before the date on the ticket or up to and including Tuesday, 29 November.
Customers are advised to check the EMR website, information in stations and social media for the latest advice and information.
Will Rogers, Managing Director at East Midlands Railway, said: "As a result of strike action being taken by members of the ASLEF union we are not able to run any services on Saturday. Customers with advance, off-peak or anytime tickets affected by the strike can use their ticket either on the day before the date on the ticket or up to and including Tuesday, 29 November. Customers can also change their tickets to travel on an alternate date or get a refund. More details are on our website."