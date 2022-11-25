East Midlands Railway (EMR) will not operate any services tomorrow, on Saturday November 26. This is due to industrial action taken by members of the ASLEF union.

ASLEF represents train drivers and therefore EMR will be unable to operate any trains on Saturday. Strike action will also affect services across the country.

Customers who have purchased an Advance, Off-Peak, or Super-off-Peak ticket for the 26 November, may travel on the day before the date on the ticket or up to and including Tuesday, 29 November.

Customers are advised to check the EMR website, information in stations and social media for the latest advice and information.