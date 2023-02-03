East Midlands Railways have warned Derbyshire to avoid traveling today, as the RMT driver members and ASLEF union have announced industrial action.

As a result, no services are operating across the county, causing disruptions to passengers.

Today’s strikes, held only two days after the most recent ones, are a part of nationwide industrial action over pay and working conditions, involving 15 railway companies.

Railway strikes will affect passenger travelling across Derbyshire.

Some disruption is expected tomorrow morning as well, as a consequence of today’s strikes.