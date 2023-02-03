Passengers warned as no EMR trains run in Derbyshire including Chesterfield, Belper, Buxton, Alfreton, Derby, Dronfield, Edale, Glossop, Illkeston, Hadfield and Matlock due to strike action today
Derbyshire passengers have been warned as East Midland Railways have cancelled all their services today.
East Midlands Railways have warned Derbyshire to avoid traveling today, as the RMT driver members and ASLEF union have announced industrial action.
As a result, no services are operating across the county, causing disruptions to passengers.
Today’s strikes, held only two days after the most recent ones, are a part of nationwide industrial action over pay and working conditions, involving 15 railway companies.
Some disruption is expected tomorrow morning as well, as a consequence of today’s strikes.
While no further strikes are currently planned, the RMT union said it had a mandate to take action up until May and consider prolonging it.