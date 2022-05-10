Part of major Derbyshire road shuts as Network Rail works to fix weakened railway bridge

Network Rail says that recent inspections found that historic damage from a road traffic incident has weakened the wall of the bridge running over the railway on Station Road, Renishaw.

Engineers now need to carry out emergency inspections and repairs.

The section of Station Road (A6135) will be closed until the evening of Friday, May 20.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Part of Station Road in Renishaw is to be sloed for 10 days to allow for Network Rail to carry out some emergency repairs to the bridge running over the railway

A signed diversionary route will be in place, with the team making every effort to open the road sooner where possible.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “We’re sorry to business owners and people living in the village for the short notice and any impact our work has on them. These urgent repairs will make the bridge secure for years to come and improve safety for drivers and passengers.”

Anybody who is impacted by this work can contact the Network Rail National Helpline 24/7 on 03457 11 41 41 with concerns or questions.