One person taken to hospital after accident in Derbyshire sees car flip to its roof and damage lamp post

Emergency services were called to reports of a collision on Starkholmes Road in Matlock shortly after 8.40 pm on Saturday, June 28.

The accident saw a Mazda car flip to its roof and a damage a lamp post. One person was taken to hospital.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said: “Firefighters from Matlock were called to a road traffic collision involving one vehicle on Starkholmes Road in Matlock at 20:42 hours on Saturday 28 June.

“Upon arrival, fire crews were met with a vehicle on its roof. Nobody was trapped in the vehicle.

“Crews assisted with the trauma care of one casualty before the arrival of East Midlands Ambulance Service. The casualty was then taken to hospital.

“The scene was made safe by fire crews and handed over to Derbyshire police.”

The incident has raised many safety concerns among residents with some contacting local MP John Whitby.

Mr Whitby, MP for Derbyshire Dales, said: “I am aware of the recent road traffic incident in Starkholmes, and my thoughts are with all those affected.

“I have written to Derbyshire County Council on behalf of not only those constituents who have contacted me to raise their concerns, but also on behalf of all local residents. I look forward to working with DCC to ensure appropriate traffic calming measures are considered, and implemented, to help keep everyone safe.”

Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Potholes, Highways and Transport, Councillor Charlotte Hill, said: “As with any accident, our first thoughts are with those involved, and we hope the driver is making a good recovery.

“Our road safety team are talking to the police to find out the circumstances and the cause of the accident. Until we hear from them it is too early to say if we will be considering any more safety measures on this road.”

