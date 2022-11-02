East Midlands Railway will be running a significantly reduced level of service on Saturday, November 5, Monday, November 7 and Wednesday, November 9 due to industrial action by members of the RMT and TSSA unions.

During the strike days, customers are advised to only travel if absolutely necessary, and those travelling should ensure they check the time of their last return train.

EMR services will only run between 7.30am and 6.30pm during the days affected by industrial action, and services will finish earlier than usual, with the last departures starting between 3.30pm and 4.30pm.

Services from Chesterfield will be impacted on the strike dates.

Services on the day following each strike will start after 7.00am – with some minor alterations impacting services across the rest of the day.

The services that will run on each strike day are listed below:

One train per hour between Nottingham and London

One train per hour between Sheffield and London (stopping at Chesterfield and Derby)

One train per hour between Derby and Matlock (stopping at Matlock, Matlock Bath, Cromford, Whatstandwell, Ambergate, Belper and Duffield)

One train per hour between Derby and Nottingham

One train per hour between Sheffield and Nottingham (stopping at Chesterfield, Alfreton and Ilkeston)

One train per hour between Leicester and Nottingham

All other lines of route will be closed – including the Nottingham to Worksop route which stops at Shirebrook, Creswell and Whitwell.

Northern are also urging customers not to travel on these dates, with strike action impacting their network. Services are also expected to be aﬀected on Sunday 6, Tuesday 8 and Thursday, November 10 – especially in the morning – and customers are encouraged to check their journeys before travelling on these days.

There are no services on the Hope Valley line from Sheffield to Manchester Piccadilly – which stops at Grindleford, Hathersage, Bamford, Hope, Edale, Chinley and New Mills.