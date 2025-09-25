Nightmare parking on Derbyshire street with two schools sparks safety concerns

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 25th Sep 2025, 09:45 BST
Police have launched an appeal to parents after cars were parked illegally in Dronfield.

Officers from the Dronfield Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) have attended School Lane in Dronfield a number of times this week due concerns around parking.

This comes after police received ‘frequent’ concerns in relation to parking on the road where two schools are located.

A spokesperson for Dronfield SNT said: “In relation to the schools on School Lane Dronfield, its important to remind parents and carers that the zig zag markings should not to be used as a drop off zone.

Officers from the Dronfield Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) have attended School Lane in Dronfield a number of times this week due concerns around parking.

"The area should be left clear for everyone safety.

“While we appreciate concerns are raised in relation to school parking on a frequent basis its important to also consider local residents when parking and car engines should be turned off to avoid idling.”

