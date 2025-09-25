Nightmare parking on Derbyshire street with two schools sparks safety concerns

Police have launched an appeal to parents after cars were parked illegally in Dronfield.

Officers from the Dronfield Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) have attended School Lane in Dronfield a number of times this week due concerns around parking.

This comes after police received ‘frequent’ concerns in relation to parking on the road where two schools are located.

A spokesperson for Dronfield SNT said: “In relation to the schools on School Lane Dronfield, its important to remind parents and carers that the zig zag markings should not to be used as a drop off zone.

"The area should be left clear for everyone safety.

“While we appreciate concerns are raised in relation to school parking on a frequent basis its important to also consider local residents when parking and car engines should be turned off to avoid idling.”