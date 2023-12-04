Nightmare’ for local businesses as Derbyshire underpass floods again forcing fitness centre to cancel classes

Fitness classes have been cancelled as the main road from Ashbourne to Wyaston Village has been badly flooded again.

The underpass on Wyaston Road between Ashbourne to Wyaston Village is currently closed and drivers are being urged to detour through Osmanton.

The situation affects not only drivers and residents but also local businesses – with Eager Beaver Fitness forced to cancel tonight’s classes because of the extent of the flood.

A statement on their Facebook reads: “There is a lot of surface water on surrounding roads too thus making the detour horrid. I know some of you come straight from work so it’s just not worth the 2 mile detour through Osmaston. Keep warm and dry and see you next week.”

The underpass on Wyaston Road between Ashbourne to Wyaston Village is currently closed and drivers are being urged to detour through Osmanton. (Credit: Caroline Sterland)

Caroline Sterland, who runs Eager Beaver Fitness and the Venue in Ashbourne, has recorded a video showing the extent of the flood and reported the issue to the Derbyshire County Council. The video shows water running off a driveway and flooding the underpass.

Caroline said: “This is the fifth time at least this season this road has flooded. This road is the most direct road from Ashbourne to Wyaston Village and it’s a nightmare.

"For us, it is a real humper when this road floods because any customers whether hiring the venue for a party or attending regular fitness classes have to add an extra two miles to their journey to get around this to get to us. This doesn’t just affect me. It affects bowls club, golf club and animal welfare.”