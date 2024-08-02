Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest phase of a scheme to overhaul a Derbyshire town’s electricity supply is set to begin – bringing months of disruption for motorists due to roadworks and closures.

A major project to upgrade Heanor town centre’s electricity supply has started this week – with the National Grid Electricity Distribution (NGED) warning motorists of staggered road closures and temporary traffic lights until September.

Wilmot Street will be closed at its junction with the A608 Market Street, between Sunday, August 4 and Monday, August 5 – with a signed diversion in place.

Between Monday, August 5 and Sunday, August 18, the next phase of work will begin.

Heanor residents are set to face months of disruption across the town’s roads.

Roadworks will be underway along the A608 Market Street and side road junctions – including Ray Street and Derby Road. Temporary traffic lights will also be in operation.

The work is being carried out to support the opening of The Grammar business units. Located at the former Grammar school site in the town centre, The Grammar will provide small business units and events space for community use.

The renovation requires the existing electrical supplies to the site to be upgraded and reinforced to meet the increase in demand.

NGED has timed the majority of work to take place during school summer holidays, or overnight where possible, to further limit the impact on drivers in the town.

When completed, Heanor’s high voltage electricity supply will be reinforced for the benefit of not only the new Grammar space, but the wider town.

The full schedule of works can be found here.