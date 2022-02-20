New yellow weather warning with Storm Franklin set to hit Derbyshire with 60mph winds

The Met Office has issued another yellow weather warning for Derbyshire, predicting further periods of very strong winds. The warning is currently active, and ends at 1.00pm on Monday.

Gusts of 60mph are possible, and there is a chance that exposed areas could see wind speeds of up to 70mph.

The epicentre of the storm will hit Northern Ireland, and areas on its northern coast could face winds of 80mph.

More bad weather is forecast for Derbyshire.

There could be some damage to buildings, such as tiles being blown from roofs, as well as trees and branches being brought down. Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible.

Some roads and bridges may close and power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.