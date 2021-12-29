New Year roadworks: road closures for Derbyshire drivers

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on in early January:

• M1, from 8pm December 9 2021 to 6am January 7 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, Tibshelf Services to junction 29, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

Roadworks are taking place on the M1 in January

• M1, from 8pm December 13 2021 to 6am January 8 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 27 to junction 28, Lane closure due to survey works.

• M1, from 8pm August 5 2021 to 6am June 1 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 29 to junction 30, slip road and lane closures with diversion routes due to electrical work.

And a further five closures will begin shortly:

• M1, from 8pm January 5 to 6am January 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 31 to junction 30, slip road closure and lane closures for technology works, diversion route in place via local highway authority and national highways network.

• M1, from 8am to 5pm on January 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 26 to junction 28, mobile hard shoulder closure due to maintenance works.

• M1, from 8am January 8 to 5pm January 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 26 to junction 28, mobile hard shoulder closure due to maintenance works.

• M1, from 8pm January 9 to 6am January 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, Tibshelf Services to junction 29, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• M1, from 8pm January 10 to 6am January 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 30, carriageway and lane closures for carriageway improvements, diversion route in place via National Highways and local highway authority network.