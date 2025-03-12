Police have installed a new sign after a number of safety concerns.

Officers from Dronfield SNT have received a number of concerns about the road safety at the school pick up and drop off times on Glen Vale cul-de-sac in Dronfield.

Police have heard that cars were seen ‘driving up the road at speed’ and causing a ‘risk to adults and children leaving school’.

Officers have now put a new sign in place, which reads: “In the interest of child safety please do not bring your cars up this cul-de-sac between 8.40 and 9.15 am and between 3.00 and 3.45 pm. Thank you.”

A spokesperson for Dronfield SNT said: "Please consider where you park and consider driving safely. We appreciate its a busy time of the day but the request of the school and police is to follow the advice and not drive on this road just before school and at the end of the school day.”