New bus service between Chesterfield Royal Hospital and Holymoorside set to launch next week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new bus service between Chesterfield Royal Hospital and Holymoorside will start from next week – replacing parts of the old 170 route that were not initially picked up by another operator after Hulleys of Baslow collapsed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire County Council (DCC) has confirmed that the new 84 bus service will start running next week – replacing parts of the old 170 route that was run by Hulleys of Baslow before the company collapsed.

A DCC spokesperson said: “We’re pleased to say that a new bus service, the 84, will start on Monday, April 7. The route, funded by us, will run between Chesterfield Royal Hospital to Spital, Hady, Chesterfield town centre, Chatsworth Road and Holymoorside.

“The service is being run by Stagecoach, Monday to Saturday, and will run every 75 minutes from approximately 7.00am to 8.00pm. The timetable will be on the Stagecoach website as soon as possible.”