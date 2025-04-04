New bus service between Chesterfield Royal Hospital and Holymoorside set to launch next week

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 4th Apr 2025, 17:04 BST
A new bus service between Chesterfield Royal Hospital and Holymoorside will start from next week – replacing parts of the old 170 route that were not initially picked up by another operator after Hulleys of Baslow collapsed.

A DCC spokesperson said: “We’re pleased to say that a new bus service, the 84, will start on Monday, April 7. The route, funded by us, will run between Chesterfield Royal Hospital to Spital, Hady, Chesterfield town centre, Chatsworth Road and Holymoorside.

“The service is being run by Stagecoach, Monday to Saturday, and will run every 75 minutes from approximately 7.00am to 8.00pm. The timetable will be on the Stagecoach website as soon as possible.”

