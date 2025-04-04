New bus service between Chesterfield Royal Hospital and Holymoorside set to launch next week
Derbyshire County Council (DCC) has confirmed that the new 84 bus service will start running next week – replacing parts of the old 170 route that was run by Hulleys of Baslow before the company collapsed.
A DCC spokesperson said: “We’re pleased to say that a new bus service, the 84, will start on Monday, April 7. The route, funded by us, will run between Chesterfield Royal Hospital to Spital, Hady, Chesterfield town centre, Chatsworth Road and Holymoorside.
“The service is being run by Stagecoach, Monday to Saturday, and will run every 75 minutes from approximately 7.00am to 8.00pm. The timetable will be on the Stagecoach website as soon as possible.”
