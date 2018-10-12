National Trust’s Hardwick Hall bosses say HS2 route through Derbyshire is ‘unacceptable’

Bosses at the National Trust say current plans to build the HS2 high speed rail route close to historic Hardwick Hall are ‘wholly unacceptable’.

Denise Edwards, general manager at Hardwick Hall, said the route would cause ‘considerable harm on the historic landscape, local environment, business and communities around Hardwick’.

She was speaking after HS2 bosses revealed plans to go on the road as part of a public consultation into the proposed route of Phase 2b of the massive project.

The consultation launched yesterday marks a key stage for those impacted by Phase 2b, to respond formally to HS2 Ltd.

The National Trust has long recognised the consequences and effects of building and operating the railway near places in its care and has been engaging with HS2 Ltd over the last decade to ensure the wide ranging impacts of the railway are reduced.

Plans released yesterday appear to show significantly worsened construction and highway impacts at Hardwick in Derbyshire, where the route runs for 2.5km through the middle of the estate adjacent to the M1.

Denise said: “The current HS2 proposals near Hardwick are wholly unacceptable to the National Trust. They would impose considerable harm on the historic landscape, local environment, our business and the communities around Hardwick.

“We have put forward detailed mitigation proposals for Hardwick, to limit the impacts of the railway while creating opportunities for nature, people and the historic environment.

“I am disappointed that draft Environmental Statement in no way reflects our proposals or addresses the concerns which we have been raising with HS2 Ltd for many years. I hope this situation can be addressed in our ongoing engagement with HS2 Ltd.”

Ingrid Samuel, Historic Environment Director at the National Trust, said: “As the largest section of the High Speed 2 railway, Phase 2b has the potential to cause impact on large areas of the Midlands and North of England.

“The National Trust and many other communities and organisations have gone to great efforts to understand the implications and advise on solutions so it is disappointing to see that the plans laid out today do not yet appear to have taken our concerns on board.

“We recognise that designing the railway is a long process but I urge HS2 Ltd to really listen to those affected and take the required steps to ensure that this consultation is meaningful so that relevant amendments are made to the plans.

“If HS2 is to really be ‘more than a railway’ as has been stated, then HS2 Ltd has a lot more work to do for this ambition to become more than a strapline. We are committed to playing our part to help with this but HS2 Ltd has a responsibility to step up and lead the charge.”

Launching the latest consultations, Leonie Dubois, HS2’s head of consultation and engagement, said: “HS2 is coming to the East Midlands and the region will reap significant benefits as a result.

“High speed rail will play a crucial role in rebalancing Britain’s economy; driving business growth, stimulating investment and creating jobs right across the country.

“Through the public consultations, we are providing a more detailed account of how we propose to build the railway and minimise its impacts during construction and operation. We actively encourage people to have their say on the plans we have published today.”