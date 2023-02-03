MP calls for fair fuel prices - as Chesterfield drivers forced to pay more than in neighbouring areas

Mr Perkins said: “People are driving back from Killamarsh, Manor Top and other nearby areas and noticing that once they get to supermarket petrol stations in Chesterfield the prices for petrol and diesel can be 5p, 7p, 10p per litre more. One thing customers expect when it comes to supermarkets is consistency in pricing. My constituents wouldn’t expect to pay more for a tin of beans from Tesco than shoppers in Sheffield, and I think they quite rightly feel fuel prices should be the same.”He has now written to the Chief Executives at Morrisons, Asda, Tesco and Sainsbury’s to request that pricing at their pumps is fairer for the people of Chesterfield.

In his letter to the supermarket bosses, he said: “Can you please explain why you are charging my constituents more than those I have referred to elsewhere and whether you will take action to prevent this unfairness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As families are struggling right across the country with the cost-of-living crisis, I would urge the Tesco and other supermarkets to have a fair pricing across their petrol stations.”

Toby Perkins, MP for Chesterfield, has written to supermarket bosses calling for prices at petrol pumps in Chesterfield to be the same as in other neighbouring areas after constituents noticed that they are paying up to 10p per litre more than their neighbours.

Toby also added: “Fuel prices have come down but they are still very high and can have a massive impact on family budgets. Charging an extra 10p per litre might not seem much, but during this cost-of-living crisis, when so many people are struggling, it will be making things even more difficult.”

A spokesperson for Morrisons said: "In the UK petrol prices vary from town to town and even neighbourhood to neighbourhood and we will always strive to be competitive in each local area. Occasionally this can mean price differences between different areas open up. We continually review our prices and will look to reduce this difference as soon as we can."