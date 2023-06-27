National Highways reported severe congestion and delays of an hour for traffic after what they have described as an accident involving an overturned vehicle near junction 30, at Worksop and Barlborough..

The whole southbound carriageway was closed initially, but lanes are now re-opened.

However National Highways say another incident on the southbound carriageway between junctions J31 and J30 is causing lengthy delays for motorists.

The M1 southbound has re-opend after a lorry overturned, but two lanes are now closed after a vehicle breakdown