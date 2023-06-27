News you can trust since 1855
Motorway traffic chaos after crashed lorry ends up on its side on M1

The M1 was closed earlier this morning after a lorry ended up on its side after an incident.
Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 27th Jun 2023, 08:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 09:00 BST

National Highways reported severe congestion and delays of an hour for traffic after what they have described as an accident involving an overturned vehicle near junction 30, at Worksop and Barlborough..

The whole southbound carriageway was closed initially, but lanes are now re-opened.

However National Highways say another incident on the southbound carriageway between junctions J31 and J30 is causing lengthy delays for motorists.

The M1 southbound has re-opend after a lorry overturned, but two lanes are now closed after a vehicle breakdownThe M1 southbound has re-opend after a lorry overturned, but two lanes are now closed after a vehicle breakdown
A broken down vehicle has led to the closure of two lanes of the motorway, with delays of around 50 minutes.

