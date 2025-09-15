Motorists warned of disruption as multi-million pound project to transform Derbyshire town centre continues

Motorists have been warned of further disruption in a Derbyshire town – with work on a multi-million pound regeneration scheme continuing over the coming weeks.

Temporary traffic lights are being installed above the junction of St John Street and Buxton Road in Ashbourne town centre – and will be in place for around three weeks.

These measures are being implemented to increase safety for pedestrians and teams working on the Ashbourne Reborn project – a scheme that has seen £15.2 million of funding committed to the regeneration of Ashbourne town centre.

A spokesperson for Ashbourne Reborn said: “They are in addition to barriers put in place by the contractor. This is because it has become clear that, as drivers are adjusting to the new road layout and the return of two-way traffic, additional traffic management measures are required to ensure the safety of pedestrians and teams working in the area.”

Ashbourne Reborn aims to transform a number of public spaces across the town, including the Market Place, Victoria Square, Millenium Square and Shrovetide Walk.

Works to improve the pedestrian experience are also underway, with wider pavements and safer crossings being installed at St John Street, Dig Street, Buxton Road and Station Road.