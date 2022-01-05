Motorists warned of Derbyshire road closures

But the news isn't too bad, with most of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start this week:

• M1, from 8pm January 5 to 6am January 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 31 to junction 30, slip road closure and lane closures for technology works, diversion route in place via local highway authority and national highways network.

Roadworks to be aware of this week

• M1, from 8pm January 10 to 6am January 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 30, carriageway and lane closures for carriageway improvements, diversion route in place via National Highways and local highway authority network.

• M1, from 8pm January 11 to 5am January 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 29A, Lane closure due to maintenance work.

• M1, from 8pm January 13 to 6am January 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 29a to junction 28, Lane closures due to maintenance work.

• M1, from 8pm December 9 2021 to 6am January 7 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, Tibshelf Services to junction 29, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• M1, from 8pm December 13 2021 to 6am January 8 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 27 to junction 28, Lane closure due to survey works.

• M1, from 8pm August 5 2021 to 6am June 1 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 29 to junction 30, slip road and lane closures with diversion routes due to electrical work.

Further closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M1, from 8am January 8 to 5pm January 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 26 to junction 28, mobile hard shoulder closure due to maintenance works.

• M1, from 8pm January 9 to 6am January 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, Tibshelf Services to junction 29, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• M1, from 8pm January 12 to 6am January 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 27 to junction 26, Lane closures due to maintenance works.

• M1, from 8pm January 12 to 6am January 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 29 to Tibshelf Services, Lane closure due to maintenance work.