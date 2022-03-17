Motorists warned of delays on M1 in Chesterfield area due to emergency resurfacing repairs

Highways England said emergency surface repairs are affecting traffic on the northbound carriageway between junctions 29 and 29A this morning (Mach 17).

There are currently delays of 10 minutes against expected traffic due to an earlier closure on the M1 northbound at junction 29A.

Repair work has been underway overnight following a collision involving a lorry that resulted in a diesel spillage, with a closure still in place on the 29A exit slip road.

Motorists are warned of delays on the M1 near Chesterfield due to emergency resurfaing works (picture: Traffic England)