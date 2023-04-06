Motorists surprised by banner hanging from bridge on busy Derbyshire bypass

The banner was put up to warn drivers as many badgers have been killed on that stretch of the road, particularly at this time of year.

It is also cub season and a dead female may have cubs that need finding and taking into care.

A local commuter, who wishes to remain anonymous said she was pleased to see the banner, and hoped that it would alert motorists to the wildlife and help reduce the number of casualties.

Motorists this morning have been surprised to see a banner reading “Caution! Badgers” hanging from a bridge on the Dronfield bypass.

She said: “I drive that route most days for work, and I’m always saddened to see so many dead animals, surely something can be done to stop them getting onto the road.“

Mid Derbyshire Badger Group, which respond to reports of dead and injured badgers, said: “The road is far too dangerous for us to stop on to check the casualties, but we receive many notifications about them from concerned members of the public. Sometimes a badger who has been hit by a car is still alive and can be saved.

