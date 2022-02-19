Motorists in Derbyshire urged to take extra care after temperatures drop

Motorists in Derbyshire urged to take extra care after temperatures drop

By Tim Cunningham
Saturday, 19th February 2022, 11:48 am

Motorists are being urged to take extra care on roads in the north of the county this morning due to icy conditions following a drop in temperatures overnight.

One road is currently closed in Derbyshire due to ice - Winnats Pass near Castleton.

Derbyshire County Council gritters were out from 9pm last night once gusting wind conditions eased.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Gritters were out from 9pm last night once gusting wind conditions eased.

All primary routes were treated followed by all secondary routes.

Gritters are still out patrolling routes this morning and treating problem areas where necessary in parts of the county where road surface temperatures remain as low as -2 degrees.

A spokesperson said: “We'll continue to monitor the conditions as a band of rain, sleet and snow is expected to move into the north of the county later this morning.”

Support the Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.

MotoristsDerbyshireDerbyshire County CouncilDerbyshire Times