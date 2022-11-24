Motorists face five nights of closures on Buxton’s A6 - as work on new £3m Fairfield roundabout advances

Derbyshire County Council has shut the A6 in Buxton for five nights from Monday November, 28 to Saturday December, 3.

In a monthly newsletter issued by High Peak Borough Council on the development of the roundabout it states: “A full closure of the A6 is required to allow for the safe installation of the carriageway surface course material.

“The site team will require five nights of closures between the hours of 7pm and 6am. The closure will be in place from Monday November, 28 until Saturday December, 3.

There will be overnight road closures on the A^ in Buxton as work on the roundabout advances.

“A section of carriageway will be fully closed to all traffic during the periods above with traffic being diverted towards the A5004.

“To ensure traffic is directed correctly a ‘soft closure’ will be in place at the roundabout located at the bottom of Fairfield Road.“A traffic management operative will be stationed at this soft closure to manage the safe access to Fairfield Road for residents and to direct all other traffic to the A5004.

“Pedestrian access is unaffected.”

The roundabout will provide access to land at Hogshaw and Waterswallows Dale Lane so new homes can be built.

These housing sites, and the proposal to build the roundabout, form part of the housing delivery policies within the council’s adopted High Peak Local Plan.

The council say ‘significant progress’ has been made in recent weeks following the installation of the temporary traffic lights on the A6 at the end of September.

The installation of these lights had to be delayed to allow for critical works to be undertaken on the A5004 Long Hill route at Shallcross.

Looking ahead to December the site team will focus on completing the project and removing traffic management prior to the Christmas period states the newsletter.

During the upcoming weeks High Peak Borough Council says site team will be working the installation of tarmac material for the as well as installation of tactile crossings points and street lighting.

After that it will be the removal of the site compound and installation of new highway signage and road markings says the council.

The roundabout is still expected to be completed before Christmas time.

