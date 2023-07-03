News you can trust since 1855
Motorcyclist taken to hospital with serious injuries after car accident closes busy Derbyshire road for hours

A man in his fifties has been transported to a hospital after a serious collision in Dronfield.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 16:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 16:43 BST
Sheffield Road in Dronfield was closed at the junction of Holmley Lane for several hours following an accident on Saturday, July 1.

Officers were called to a report of a collision involving a car and a motorcycle in Sheffield Road, Dronfield just before 4 pm on Saturday, July 1.

The rider of the motorbike, a man in his fifties, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains in stable condition.

Sheffield Road was closed at the junction of Holmley Lane while investigation work was carried out but was reopened several hours later.