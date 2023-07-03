Sheffield Road in Dronfield was closed at the junction of Holmley Lane for several hours following an accident on Saturday, July 1.

Officers were called to a report of a collision involving a car and a motorcycle in Sheffield Road, Dronfield just before 4 pm on Saturday, July 1.

The rider of the motorbike, a man in his fifties, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains in stable condition.

