Motorcyclist seriously injured after collision closed busy Chesterfield road

Sheffield Road road was closed for a few hours earlier today, following a collision involving a motorcycle.

Sheffield Road was closed in both directions this morning by Derbyshire Police.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “We were called to a collision in Sheffield Road, Chesterfield, just after 10.40am on Monday, March 27.

“A rider of the motorcyclist was involved and suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

“Sheffield Road had been closed as a result of the collision while enquiries are continuing.”