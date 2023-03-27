News you can trust since 1855
Motorcyclist seriously injured after collision closed busy Chesterfield road

A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries following a collision in Chesterfield.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 27th Mar 2023, 16:12 BST- 1 min read
Sheffield Road was closed in both directions this morning by Derbyshire Police.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “We were called to a collision in Sheffield Road, Chesterfield, just after 10.40am on Monday, March 27.

“A rider of the motorcyclist was involved and suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

“Sheffield Road had been closed as a result of the collision while enquiries are continuing.”

Police confirmed that the road has been reopened.

