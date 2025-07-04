Motorcyclist dies after crash with Ford Transit in Derbyshire village

Officers investigating a fatal collision in Stanton by Dale are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called to a collision at Stanton Gate in Stanton by Dale just after 3.45 pm on Tuesday, July 1.

The incident involved an off-road motorbike which colided with a Ford Transit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rider of the motorbike, a man in his 30s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he later died.

Officers were called to a collision at Stanton Gate in Stanton by Dale just after 3.45 pm on Tuesday, July 1.

The passenger suffered a broken leg. The driver of the van was not injured.

Police have today (Friday, July 4) launched an appeal to the public in connection with the collision. Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident as well as anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage.

If you can help with our investigation contact us using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 25000383174:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.