Motorcyclist, 28, dies following road traffic collision near Peak District involving two cars

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a fatal collision on the B5023.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 11:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 11:31 BST

The collision occurred at the junction with Johnson Lane in Belper at just after 3.30 pm on Sunday, April 2.

A Suzuki motorbike travelling towards Wirksworth collided with a Range Rover and a Dacia Sandero.

The rider of the motorcycle, a 28-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family are aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

Police are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was travelling along the B5023 between 2.30pm and 4pm on April 2.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the force, using any of the below methods, quoting the reference number 2300019868:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.