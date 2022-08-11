More train strikes affecting Derbyshire rail passengers next week - with walkout set to cause headache for travelling Chesterfield FC fans

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

RMT strike action is set to affect rail passengers in Chesterfield next week

East Midlands Railway (EMR) has confirmed the level of service it will provide on strike days next week, with members of the RMT union striking on August 18 and 20.

The major walkouts are expected to include 40,000 workers – around 20,000 from Network Rail, including signalling and track maintenance workers, and the remainder from 14 train operating companies, including EMR.

Spireites fans travelling out of Chesterfield for the away game against Notts County on August 20 are likely to be affected and are advised to seek other forms of transport.

A spokesperson for EMR said: “There are a number of large events taking place across the country and therefore we expect EMR services to be extremely busy on the day. If you are travelling, please leave extra time for your journey and plan ahead.

“For any customers travelling to / from football fixtures, the last train departures will be starting from around 3.30pm and therefore there will be no return journey options for travelling football fans. Please make alternative travel arrangements for your journey home.”

Passengers are asked to only travel by rail if necessary during the strikes, and those who do decide to travel are advised plan ahead and leave extra time for disruption and short notice changes.

Summary of EMR services on August 18 and 20:

EMR services will operate between 7.30am and 6.30pm only

One train per hour between Nottingham and London

One train per hour between Sheffield and London

One train per hour between Derby and Matlock

One train per hour between Derby and Nottingham

One train per hour between Leicester and Nottingham (Stopping Service) on August 18 only. The route will be closed on August 20

All other lines of route will be closed and Rail Replacement Bus (RRB) services will not be provided