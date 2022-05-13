Derbyshire County Council are undertaking road maintenance across the county, with resurfacing at 80 locations over the next two months.
These are 9 Amber Valley routes where drivers can expect disruption while work is completed.
1. Hartshay Hill, Ripley
Surface dressing works are taking place on Hartshay Hill in Ripley until June 3.
Photo: Google
2. Gorses, Belper
Surface dressing is being undertaken on Gorses, which is closed between The Bulls Head and Wilderbrook Lane until July 9.
Photo: Google
3. Strutt Street, Belper
Strutt Street in Belper is closed for surface dressing works until July 9.
Photo: Google
4. Goose Green Lane and Birkinstyle Lane, Alfreton
Surface dressing is taking place on Goose Green Lane and Birkinstyle Lane, between the A61 and 43 Birkinstyle Lane. Both routes will be closed until July 10.
Photo: Google