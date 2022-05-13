Several Amber Valley roads will be resurfaced over the next few weeks.

More disruption for Derbyshire drivers in May and June – with busy routes resurfaced in Alfreton, Ilkeston, Heanor and Ripley

Surface dressing works are taking place on a number of busy Amber Valley routes over the coming weeks.

By Tom Hardwick
Friday, 13th May 2022, 3:57 pm

Derbyshire County Council are undertaking road maintenance across the county, with resurfacing at 80 locations over the next two months.

These are 9 Amber Valley routes where drivers can expect disruption while work is completed.

Undefined: readMore

1. Hartshay Hill, Ripley

Surface dressing works are taking place on Hartshay Hill in Ripley until June 3.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. Gorses, Belper

Surface dressing is being undertaken on Gorses, which is closed between The Bulls Head and Wilderbrook Lane until July 9.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Strutt Street, Belper

Strutt Street in Belper is closed for surface dressing works until July 9.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Goose Green Lane and Birkinstyle Lane, Alfreton

Surface dressing is taking place on Goose Green Lane and Birkinstyle Lane, between the A61 and 43 Birkinstyle Lane. Both routes will be closed until July 10.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
DerbyshireDerbyshire County CouncilIlkestonHeanor
Next Page
Page 1 of 3