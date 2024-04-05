More buses heading to East Midlands Airport in time for peak summer season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An increasing number of customers travelling on Skylink Derby has prompted bus operator trentbarton to add extra trips throughout the day, with buses running up to every 15 minutes Monday to Saturday. There is also a significant increase in early morning journeys and later evening buses. Many of the changes are designed to improve the punctuality of services and respond to customer demand, and the timing of the new timetable coincides with the start of the airport’s summer season.

Skylink Derby connects Derby, Leicester and Loughborough with East Midlands Airport and the employment sites around it. As well as being a great option for local holidaymakers to travel to the airport, it is popular with shift workers at the many businesses based near EMA and its transport and logistics infrastructure.

Several changes to timetables were introduced over the Easter weekend to improve punctuality, including evening timetable changes on Skylink Express between Nottingham and East Midlands Airport. The my15 service also has some small timetable changes, including reducing the number of journeys that go via Castle Donington Bus Station during peak times and minor changes between DHL and the airport Monday to Saturday.

A Notts Bus On Demand service is also available for journeys to the airport from West Rushcliffe, including from East Midlands Parkway train station.

All single bus fares are currently capped at £2. Buses stop at a number of bus stops on the airport site, with the main station a short walk from both Arrivals and Departures.

Customer and Planning Director at East Midlands Airport, Mike Grimes, said: “We are delighted to see that just in time for our summer season, more buses will be serving the airport for customers, colleagues and workers at neighbouring sites.

“We’re all about making people’s airport experience easy and effortless, and having more buses providing increasingly reliable services gives people coming to the airport a great choice. For many people, it’s less fuss by bus!”