A total of four bus routes across Derbyshire – the 61, 90, 272 and 257 – will see increased services later this month, as part of a programme of improvements by Derbyshire County Council.

The details of the improvements to each service can be found below:

Service 61 – Glossop to Buxton:

The 61 service runs from Glossop to Buxton, the only route directly linking Glossop to the rest of Derbyshire. The improvements will increase the frequency of the service to half hourly in the middle of the day from Monday to Friday. The Saturday service will also be improved with additional early morning journeys.

Service 90 – Ripley to Sutton:

Working with Nottinghamshire County Council, the daytime service has been rescued from complete withdrawal with a revised timetable and route extension to Mansfield Bus Station, to improve links for West Notts College students and Oakham Business Park.

Service 272 – Sheffield to Castleton

The 272 currently runs approximately hourly from 7.30am to 9.00pm, seven days a week from Sheffield to Castleton via Hathersage and Hope. An additional later departure is leaving Sheffield at 11.00pm on Friday and Saturday nights.

Service 257 – Sheffield to Bakewell

The 257 runs every hour from 8.00am to 6.00pm Monday to Saturday from Sheffield to Bakewell.

The operator is introducing three journeys from Sheffield to Bakewell at 6.55pm, 8.30pm and 11.30pm, with two extra journeys back from Bakewell at 7.25pm and 11.30pm.

Derbyshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways assets and transport, Coun Charlotte Cupit, said: “These service enhancements are welcome news for everyone who currently uses these bus services.

“Two of these improvements are being paid for out of the £47 million we were awarded by the Government to improve bus services in the county, one is being funded by the council and a commercial operator is making changes to the fourth service. These latest improvements come on top of the 17 service improvements we’ve already announced across the County – and more are coming over the next few months too.

“We hope these changes will encourage more people to give the bus a go, especially while bus fares are still capped at £2 a journey.”

Roads Minister Richard Holden said: “People up and down the country deserve a modern, reliable, and affordable public transport system. That is why we have provided Derbyshire County Council with over £47 million to boost its bus services.