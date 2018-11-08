Mobile speed cameras in Derbyshire have moved - this is where they are located

Mobile speed cameras in Derbyshire have switched the locations they monitor traffic from.

They are in position on a number of county roadsides - and we’ve got the list in full.

How should road safety laws be enforced?

Three mobile safety camera vans and an enforcement motorcycle are operated on over 50 routes across the county.

They will be checking speeds on the following routes at various times until November 21:

A6005 Nottingham Rd, Spondon

A5111 Derby

A61 Chesterfield

A619 Chesterfield

A511 Swadlincote

A57 Dinting Vale & Glossop

A514 Derby

B6019 South Normanton/Alfreton

A6096 Kirk Hallam

A6096 Spondon

A52 Derby

B6179 Swanwick Hill

Sleetmoor Lane, Somercotes

A615 Tansley to Wessington

A6007 Codnor

A632 Matlock to Chesterfield

Old Rd, Heage

B6013 Belper

A514 Stanton by Bridge

B5023 Idridgehay

Clover Nook Rd, Cotes Park Ind Est.

B600 Pyebridge

A514 Ticknall

Ball Lane, Thulston

A623 Peak Forest

Grampian Way, Sinfin

A6 Taddington

Church Lane, South Wingfield

Burlow Rd, Harpur Hill

A515 Ashbourne to Sudbury

B5053 Ashbourne

A5111 Derby

A616 Clowne

Station Rd, Spinkhill

Pastures Hill, Littleover

Manor Rd, Brimington

Milton Rd, Repton

B600 Alfreton

B5036 Wirksworth

Sancroft Rd, Spondon

Infinity Way, Chellaston

Slack Lane, Nether Heage

Derby Rd, Risley

B6179 Little Eaton

Stores Rd, Derby

Aston on Trent