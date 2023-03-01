Mercedes driver with provisional licence stopped after cutting up police car on M1 in Derbyshire
A driver with a provisional licence has been stopped after he cut up a police car on M1 in Derbyshire.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Mar 2023, 12:07pm
The incident happened on Junction 29 of the M1 motorway, near Holmewood.
Officers stopped the Mercedes after the driver cut the police vehicle up on the roundabout.
When stopped, the driver could only provide a provisional driving licence.
He was reported by officers from Road Policing Unit for driving on the motorway with no ‘L’ plates, and unsupervised. The car was seized.