'Mean machine' with wheels sticking out of arches and tinted windows stopped by Derbyshire police in Chesterfield
Officers from Derbyshire Road Policing Unit stopped a car with wheels sticking out of its arches and illegal tinted windows.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
46 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Feb 2023, 12:08pm
Derbyshire Police have reported the driver in Hasland as his car didn’t meet safety standards.
Officers from Derbyshire Road Policing Unit said on Twitter: “Perhaps the driver of this ‘mean machine’ has tinted his windows to only allow in 5% light so that he cannot see his wheels sticking out of his arches!
"Not to worry as we’ve reported him and made him remove his tints.”