'Mean machine' with wheels sticking out of arches and tinted windows stopped by Derbyshire police in Chesterfield

Officers from Derbyshire Road Policing Unit stopped a car with wheels sticking out of its arches and illegal tinted windows.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
46 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Feb 2023, 12:08pm

Derbyshire Police have reported the driver in Hasland as his car didn’t meet safety standards.

Officers from Derbyshire Road Policing Unit said on Twitter: “Perhaps the driver of this ‘mean machine’ has tinted his windows to only allow in 5% light so that he cannot see his wheels sticking out of his arches!

"Not to worry as we’ve reported him and made him remove his tints.”

Officers from Derbyshire Road Policing Unit have stopped a car with wheels sticking out of its arches and tinted windows.
