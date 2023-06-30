The road is expected to reopen in September, just over 12 months since it closed to give engineering workers safe access to the river Derwent around Matlock Bridge.

Naomi Doughty, flood risk manager at the Environment Agency, said: “We thank the community for their continued support and understanding while we have been carrying out these essential flood defence works and apologise for the temporary disruption that has been caused during the construction works.”

Town and district councillor Steve Wain, who is also a Matlock flood warden, added: “It's great that we have a reopening date for the road and that the integrity of the flood wall is being reinstated. We thank all partners who have worked hard to get to this point.

Matlock Bridge is expected to reopen to one-way traffic in October.

“As this phase of the works draws to a conclusion, it is important that the strong partnership arrangement established to tackle this problem continues to address other flood related issues for the town.”

One-way traffic across Matlock Bridge is expected to be reinstated in mid-October, about six weeks after the A6 reopens, as Severn Trent will take the opportunity to replace a water pipe beneath the road. Pedestrian access over the bridge will be maintained throughout, apart from occasional overnight closures when those on foot will be diverted via Hall Leys Park.

Councillor Charlotte Cupit, county cabinet member for transport, said: “We realise the work that has been taking place in Matlock has been very frustrating for local residents and people travelling through, but the Environment Agency had to replace a damaged flood wall. We’ve also had to allow Severn Trent to replace pipes so that everyone in the town can continue to receive clean safe drinking water.

“But we are trying to work together and keep you updated to make sure we are causing as little inconvenience as possible for all living and working in the town. Please accept our apologies for the delays that have been caused.”

Severn Trent is currently working to replace the water main north of the Derwent Way-A615 junction, due to be finished by the end of July. The council been working on drains at the same time to make use of the traffic lights that Severn Trent require.

Once the bridge is reopened, Severn Trent will move to replace the clean water main from the junction of Derwent Way and the A615 to Crown Square. This will require temporary traffic lights until spring 2024. The council will also undertake simultaneous drain work, to minimise the period of disruption.

Company spokesperson Christina Massey said: “The work that we’re delivering in Matlock will ensure a more robust water supply, which will be more resilient against issues such as leaks or bursts that can impact people’s supply.

“We understand just how frustrating roadworks can be and always aim to complete any works with as little disruption and as quickly as possible. We would like to thank everyone for their patience while we complete this essential upgrade to the local network.”