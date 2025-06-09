Officers are appealing for witnesses after a collision in Ilkeston has left a man seriously injured.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened shortly after 10.30am on Saturday, June 7, when a black Fiat Abarth collided with a pedestrian in the McDonald’s car park at Rutland Street in Ilkeston.

The pedestrian, a 21-year-old man, sustained a broken leg and will require ongoing medical treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 22-year-old man, the driver of the car, was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He has since been bailed, pending further enquiries.

The incident happened shortly after 10.30 am on Saturday, June 7, when a black Fiat Abarth collided with a pedestrian in the McDonald’s car park at Rutland Street in Ilkeston.

Today (Monday, June 9) Derbyshire police have launched an appeal to the public in connection with the incident. Officers are keen to hear from anyone who saw the incident, and particularly those in the area who had a dash cam installed.

Anyone who can help police with their enquiries is asked to contact the force on any of the methods below, quoting reference number 25*329964:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.