The A38 was closed for nearly four hours following two collisions – with one person taken to hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two collisions happened around 1.40 pm on Friday, July 11, and saw the A38 northbound closed northbound near Ripley.

One of the collisions involved five vehicles and saw a man taken to hospital with serious injuries. The other collision involved two vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drivers were warned of delays as traffic was queuing on the A38, with congestion building back to the A610 in both directions. Roads through Ripley were also congested following the incident.

The two collisions happened around 1.40 pm on Friday, July 11, and saw the A38 northbound closed northbound near Ripley.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “We received reports of a collision on the A38 just before 1.40pm on Friday 11 July.

The incident, which occurred on the northbound carriageway near to the slip road for Ripley, involved a Ford Transit, Audi Q2, Mercedes Sprinter, Nissan and a Seat Alhambra. One man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dashcam footage is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 25000405958:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

A spokesperson for National Highways said: “Following two separate collisions, involving seven vehicles, the northbound A38 was closed between the Ripley slip road and Watchorn roundabout.

“The incidents occurred around 1.40pm, police led the vehicle recovery and clear-up operation and the road reopened around 5.15pm.”