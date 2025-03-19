Man taken to hospital after crash involving three cars in Derbyshire town
A man was hospitalised following a crash in a Derbyshire town – which saw three cars collide yesterday afternoon.
Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a collision along Stubley Lane in Dronfield, just before 4.00pm on Tuesday, March 18.
A force spokesperson said: “The collision involved a Seat Leon, Seat Toledo and a Volkswagen Polo.
“One man was taken to hospital but his injuries are not thought to be serious.”
