Man taken to hospital after crash involving three cars in Derbyshire town

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 19th Mar 2025, 10:49 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A man was hospitalised following a crash in a Derbyshire town – which saw three cars collide yesterday afternoon.

Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a collision along Stubley Lane in Dronfield, just before 4.00pm on Tuesday, March 18.

A force spokesperson said: “The collision involved a Seat Leon, Seat Toledo and a Volkswagen Polo.

“One man was taken to hospital but his injuries are not thought to be serious.”

Related topics:DerbyshireSeat Leon

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice