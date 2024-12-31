Man spits at Chesterfield bus driver - after he is told he can't drink alcohol on board

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 31st Dec 2024, 14:15 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police are asking for the public’s help to trace a man in connection with an assault which took place in a bus in Chesterfield.

The incident occurred around 1.45 pm on Friday, November 1, when a driver of the number 39 bus was assaulted by a man who spat at him after the driver told him he couldn’t drink alcohol on board.

Today (December 31) Derbyshire police have launched a CCTV appeal and asked for the public’s help to trace the man pictured. Officers believe that he may have information which could help with the investigation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police would also like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, which took place when the bus was in Church Street South, Birdholme.

Police believe that the man pictured may have information which could help with the investigation.Police believe that the man pictured may have information which could help with the investigation.
Police believe that the man pictured may have information which could help with the investigation.

Anyone who can recognise the man, or has any information which could help with the investigation, is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 24000653514:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

Related topics:ChesterfieldPoliceDerbyshireCCTV

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice