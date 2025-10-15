A man was left with serious injuries after a collision with a van in Heanor.

The incident occurred in Ilkeston Road at 11.10 pm on Monday (October 13) and saw a 21-year-old man suffer serious injuries after a white Fiat Ducato van collided with him.

He was rushed to hospital with serious face and lower leg injuries.

The driver of the van, a man in his 20s, stopped at the scene and is helping officers with their enquiries. No arrests have been made.

The victim currently remains in the hospital following the collision.

Officers investigating the incident are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward – in particular three men who were seen in the area at the time of the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, including reference 25*602534:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.