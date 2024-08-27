Man pronounced dead - as busy road near Chesterfield reopens after five hours

Middlecroft Road was closed in both directions between the junction with Inkersall Green Road and the junction with Church Close, this morning (August 27) due to a police incident.

A black tent, a private ambulance and multiple police vehicles were seen in attendance as the road remained closed for almost five hours.

Derbyshire police have now confirmed that a man was pronounced dead after.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “We were called shortly before 7.35am this morning to report that a man had been found unconscious in Inkersall Green Road, Chesterfield.

"Police and paramedics attended, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

“The man’s family are aware and our thoughts are with them at this sad time.

“Middlecroft Road was closed for a time, whilst emergency services were in attendance, but has now reopened.”

1 . Police incident at Middlecroft Road Middlecroft Road has now reopened to traffic. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Police incident at Middlecroft Road Middlecroft Road was closed in both directions between the junction with Inkersall Green Road and the junction with Church Close in Chesterfield. Photo: Brian Eyre, Derbyshire Times Photo Sales

3 . Police incident at Middlecroft Road A private ambulance was at the scene. Photo: Brian Eyre, Derbyshire Times Photo Sales