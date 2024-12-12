A motorcyclist, in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene of a road accident near Belper.

Emergency services were called to reports of an accident at Wirksworth Road, near Shottle shortly after 9.30 am today (Thursday, December 12).

The accident, which involved a green Kawasaki motorbike, left the road closed for almost six hours.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “We were called to reports of a motorcyclist having sustained serious injuries following a one vehicle collision in Wirksworth Road, near the junction of Calladine Lane, near Shottle, Belper, at 9.37am today (12 December).

“The rider of the bike, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene - his family are aware and our thoughts are with them.”

Officers want to speak to anyone who was driving on the Wirksworth Road and saw a green Kawasaki riding from Wirksworth, towards Duffield, between around 9.20am and 9.35am. They are particularly keen to hear from anyone with dashcam that may have captured footage of the bike.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, including reference 24*737027:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.