Man dies and three more hospitalised after crash involving Range Rover and Vauxhall Corsa in Derbyshire
Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a collision between a red Range Rover and a red Vauxhall Corsa in Pastures Hill, Littleover – shortly before 10.00pm on Monday, June 10.
A force spokesperson said: “A 22-year-old man who was a passenger in the Corsa was treated by paramedics, but sadly died on the way to hospital. His family are aware and are being supported by specialist officers.
“The 19-year-old driver of the Corsa, a man, remains in hospital being treated for serious injuries.
“Another passenger in the Corsa, an 18-year-old man received hospital treatment but has since been discharged.
“The driver of the Range Rover, a 57-year-old man, was also treated at hospital but has since been discharged.
”We’re keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw a red Corsa travelling in the area of Kenilworth Avenue, shortly before the collision.”
Anyone who saw the collision take place, or those with dashcam footage of the incident, are asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 24*341364:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
