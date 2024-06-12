Man dies and three more hospitalised after crash involving Range Rover and Vauxhall Corsa in Derbyshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has suffered fatal injuries during a crash in Derbyshire – with another three people taken to hospital following the incident.

Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a collision between a red Range Rover and a red Vauxhall Corsa in Pastures Hill, Littleover – shortly before 10.00pm on Monday, June 10.

A force spokesperson said: “A 22-year-old man who was a passenger in the Corsa was treated by paramedics, but sadly died on the way to hospital. His family are aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

“The 19-year-old driver of the Corsa, a man, remains in hospital being treated for serious injuries.

Any witnesses are urged to contact Derbyshire Police.

“Another passenger in the Corsa, an 18-year-old man received hospital treatment but has since been discharged.

“The driver of the Range Rover, a 57-year-old man, was also treated at hospital but has since been discharged.

”We’re keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw a red Corsa travelling in the area of Kenilworth Avenue, shortly before the collision.”

Anyone who saw the collision take place, or those with dashcam footage of the incident, are asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 24*341364:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101