Major Win for North East Derbyshire as future of 80 bus service secured
and live on Freeview channel 276
In the last two weeks, North East Derbyshire has received two major pieces of good news on buses.
Firstly, the discontinued Killamarsh-Sheffield route, which ended last Autumn, has been restored thanks to the work of local councillors, Lee Rowley MP and Derbyshire County Council. First Bus will be restarting this link from the 13th May.
Secondly, the County Council have now confirmed that the Hulley’s 80 service between Killamarsh, through Eckington Parish, down into Staveley, Mastin Moor and along to the Royal and Chesterfield, which was scheduled to end in mid May, has been secured and First Bus will run a new 80 service to replace it.
Commenting, Lee Rowley stated:
"This is amazing news for all of the communities up and down the 80 route. This shows exactly what happens when you have an MP and local councillors who want to get things sorted."
"When the decision from Hulleys came through, we got straight to work, came up with options and we’ve been able to not only fix the problems but to improve the service as a whole."
"Everybody knows that nothing is ever perfect all the time, but the important thing is that when you see an issue you try and deal with it and that’s exactly what has been done here."
"This is great example of teamwork and I’m very grateful for the County Council, led by Cllr Charlotte Cupit, and Killamarsh’s councillors who have spent so much time trying to make this better, and look at the result we’ve got!"